Flash of Red 2023-20

Looks like I'm going to be quarantined this week- just as a precaution. Someone I saw last week was exposed to someone with covid and although she had no symptoms, she tested positive. Just to be on the safe-side due to the people I work with, I'll work from home instead of going into the office. So, it will be a week of dipping into the archives and maybe one or two more recent outings. This shot was taken several years ago (although it seems like last year in my mind!) at Minsi Lake.