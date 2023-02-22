Sign up
Photo 4435
Flash of Red 2023-22
From October 2022 when our church had a picnic on beautiful White Heron Lake.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8972
photos
211
followers
211
following
1215% complete
4428
4429
4430
4431
4432
4433
4434
4435
4432
4341
4342
4433
4434
4343
4344
4435
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
9th October 2022 4:58pm
Tags
landscape
,
lake
,
kyak
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2023
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful landscape!
February 23rd, 2023
