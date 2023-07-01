Previous
Pots and Pans by olivetreeann
Photo 4564

Pots and Pans

I'm always tickled when Annie D uses one of my suggestions for the word of the day!
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I like this one It has a Warhol effect to me
July 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise