Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4564
Pots and Pans
I'm always tickled when Annie D uses one of my suggestions for the word of the day!
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9232
photos
206
followers
213
following
1250% complete
View this month »
4557
4558
4559
4560
4561
4562
4563
4564
Latest from all albums
4470
4561
4471
4562
4563
4472
4564
4473
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
1st July 2023 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pots
,
pans
,
july23words
katy
ace
I like this one It has a Warhol effect to me
July 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close