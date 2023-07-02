Unhealthy Either Way

Revisited pictures I took last December for today's word, "unhealthy" because it was the only thing I could think of to describe it! In its hey-day Bethlehem Steel Works probably churned out some of the worst smoke and slag. But it was the predominant employer in this region so when it was shut down, the whole area went into an economic tail-spin. That's not healthy either! It's been over 50 years and the region is finally coming back thanks to the medical industry but the steel stack remain permanently closed and are now a historic site.