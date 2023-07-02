Previous
Unhealthy Either Way by olivetreeann
Photo 4565

Unhealthy Either Way

Revisited pictures I took last December for today's word, "unhealthy" because it was the only thing I could think of to describe it! In its hey-day Bethlehem Steel Works probably churned out some of the worst smoke and slag. But it was the predominant employer in this region so when it was shut down, the whole area went into an economic tail-spin. That's not healthy either! It's been over 50 years and the region is finally coming back thanks to the medical industry but the steel stack remain permanently closed and are now a historic site.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
A great response fot her word Ann and the processing helps enhance the vintage feel of the stacks
July 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
The perspective makes it look threatening. A great image for the challenge.
July 3rd, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Unhealthy for health and then unhealthy for the economy of the region, your photo is a good choice for the word unhealthy. I love the way the processing and the frame even make it look more so.
July 3rd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Like your processing with this
July 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise