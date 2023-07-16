Sign up
Photo 4579
Security System?
Our photo club went to a Lavender farm today for a photo shoot- more shots to come of course! I was struggling to come up with a decent shot for today's word- which was "system". Then I saw this lock on a shed and thought, "Well, why not?!"
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
16th July 2023 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
chain
,
handle
,
july23words
