Security System? by olivetreeann
Photo 4579

Security System?

Our photo club went to a Lavender farm today for a photo shoot- more shots to come of course! I was struggling to come up with a decent shot for today's word- which was "system". Then I saw this lock on a shed and thought, "Well, why not?!"
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

