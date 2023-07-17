Previous
The Sun Shines Through a Smokey Sky by olivetreeann
The Sun Shines Through a Smokey Sky

We were back to air quality warnings today but they weren't as bad as that first influx of smoke in June. This time there was more sunshine than smoke- but it was still tough to breath.

For today's word: sunshine
17th July 2023

Ann H. LeFevre

