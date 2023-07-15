Sign up
Photo 4578
Food Glorious Food
Today's word is food. What can I say? It's hot and the refrigerator was easy to get to!
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9260
photos
205
followers
212
following
1254% complete
Tags
food
,
refrigerator
,
july23words
,
if i don't keep it somewhat organized i'll never find anything
katy
ace
Can't ask for more than an already composed shot and it does fit the prompt nicely
July 16th, 2023
Diane
ace
And it's cool.
July 16th, 2023
