Food Glorious Food by olivetreeann
Photo 4578

Food Glorious Food

Today's word is food. What can I say? It's hot and the refrigerator was easy to get to!
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
Can't ask for more than an already composed shot and it does fit the prompt nicely
July 16th, 2023  
Diane ace
And it's cool.
July 16th, 2023  
