Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4577
Zip It Up
Today's word was zip- Boris and Tad said it was too hot to zip around, so you get two zip ties we used to attach this plant hanger to the deck instead.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9260
photos
205
followers
212
following
1254% complete
View this month »
4571
4572
4573
4574
4575
4576
4577
4578
Latest from all albums
4484
4575
4485
4576
4486
4577
4487
4578
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th July 2023 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zip ties
,
july23words
katy
ace
What pretty zip ties!
July 16th, 2023
Diane
ace
Good photo for zip.
July 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close