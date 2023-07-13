Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4576
Pick a Card Any Card
A little (very little!) selective coloring for the word of the day- card.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9256
photos
206
followers
213
following
1253% complete
View this month »
4569
4570
4571
4572
4573
4574
4575
4576
Latest from all albums
4482
4573
4574
4483
4484
4575
4485
4576
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
13th July 2023 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cards
,
selective coloring
,
july23words
katy
ace
nice idea and a wonderful image
July 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close