Previous
Fog Walking by olivetreeann
Photo 4632

Fog Walking

Today's shadow reminded me of mountains so that's what I turned it into. It was actually the shadow of a window valance on a carpeted floor.

7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Well done Ann
September 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise