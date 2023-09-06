Previous
Shadow Tree by olivetreeann
Photo 4631

Shadow Tree

A shadow on the sidewalk next to the building where I work. Yes, that leaf means there are signs of a few leaves turning but the heatwave we're experiencing at the moment will probably slow them down for a while.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1268% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
good eye, great shadow
September 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise