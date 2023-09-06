Sign up
Photo 4631
Shadow Tree
A shadow on the sidewalk next to the building where I work. Yes, that leaf means there are signs of a few leaves turning but the heatwave we're experiencing at the moment will probably slow them down for a while.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
tree
,
black and white
,
shadow
*lynn
ace
good eye, great shadow
September 7th, 2023
