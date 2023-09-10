Previous
Me and My Shadow by olivetreeann
Last shot of shadow week- taken a few days ago when the sun was behind me. Today is a bland, gray day with no shadows whatsoever. Thankfully this was waiting in the archives of a few days ago.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Corinne C ace
A great silhouette so well framed
September 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super shadow and great edit and framing , - quite a monster !!!!!!!
September 10th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Another great edit!
September 10th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Nice to have a photo or two in reserve. Well done.
September 10th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Greatt pic😊
September 10th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL- I like it
September 10th, 2023  
