Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4635
Me and My Shadow
Last shot of shadow week- taken a few days ago when the sun was behind me. Today is a bland, gray day with no shadows whatsoever. Thankfully this was waiting in the archives of a few days ago.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9375
photos
202
followers
206
following
1269% complete
View this month »
4628
4629
4630
4631
4632
4633
4634
4635
Latest from all albums
4541
4632
4633
4542
4543
4634
4544
4635
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
6th September 2023 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
silhouette
Corinne C
ace
A great silhouette so well framed
September 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super shadow and great edit and framing , - quite a monster !!!!!!!
September 10th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Another great edit!
September 10th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Nice to have a photo or two in reserve. Well done.
September 10th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Greatt pic😊
September 10th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL- I like it
September 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close