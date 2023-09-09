Sign up
Previous
Photo 4634
A Shadow with Some Texture
Spotted on the bedroom floor today, but in and of itself, it was a little lackluster. So, some texture added a little interest.
Soccer game on tonight, so a quick post and I'll catch up with you tomorrow.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
9th September 2023 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
texture
