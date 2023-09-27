Previous
OYAT 27 by olivetreeann
Photo 4652

OYAT 27

One Year Ago Today I was photographing some children's building blocks. This year they were turned into an abstract.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1274% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful abstract. I love the vibrant color. I love this theme you have going this month with OYAT.
September 28th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Just so great, Ann. I love this!
September 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise