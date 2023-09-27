Sign up
Previous
Photo 4652
OYAT 27
One Year Ago Today I was photographing some children's building blocks. This year they were turned into an abstract.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
2
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
toys
,
abstract
,
annfoolery
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful abstract. I love the vibrant color. I love this theme you have going this month with OYAT.
September 28th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Just so great, Ann. I love this!
September 28th, 2023
