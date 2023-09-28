Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4653
OYAT 28
Looking sideways and slanted with some texture and color applied on a shot of blinds in the Dr.'s office one year ago today (OYAT)
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9413
photos
202
followers
206
following
1274% complete
View this month »
4646
4647
4648
4649
4650
4651
4652
4653
Latest from all albums
4559
4650
4560
4651
4652
4561
4562
4653
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
25th September 2022 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
annfoolery
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close