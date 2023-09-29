Sign up
Previous
Photo 4654
OYAT 29
I honestly don't remember what the base shot was for this- but I added a moon and a sailboat and possibly a glass bottle. Why- well, that's another mystery to solve!
A quick post tonight after a long day at work- again! I'll catch up with you over the weekend.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
5
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
4647
4648
4649
4650
4651
4652
4653
4654
4560
4651
4652
4561
4562
4653
4654
4563
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
365
moto g(6)
26th September 2022 9:20am
Tags
abstract
Kathy
ace
I like the colors and the blends.
September 30th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Lovely swirly colours
September 30th, 2023
Taffy
ace
It's wonderful -- love the soft tones. Makes for an intriguing combination of abstract and seascape.
September 30th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
So beautiful!
September 30th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Those are my colors. I would hang them on the wall or try to find a scarf with them. Beautiful.
September 30th, 2023
