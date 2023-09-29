Previous
OYAT 29 by olivetreeann
Photo 4654

OYAT 29

I honestly don't remember what the base shot was for this- but I added a moon and a sailboat and possibly a glass bottle. Why- well, that's another mystery to solve!

A quick post tonight after a long day at work- again! I'll catch up with you over the weekend.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Photo Details

Kathy ace
I like the colors and the blends.
September 30th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Lovely swirly colours
September 30th, 2023  
Taffy ace
It's wonderful -- love the soft tones. Makes for an intriguing combination of abstract and seascape.
September 30th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
So beautiful!
September 30th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Those are my colors. I would hang them on the wall or try to find a scarf with them. Beautiful.
September 30th, 2023  
