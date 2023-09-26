Sign up
Photo 4651
OYAT 26
One Year Ago Today I took a shot of the examining room in the doctor's office while I waited for him. This year I threw that shot into the photo processing blender and this is what came out!
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
annfoolery
this is a mess!
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like a much more fun place to sit. Love the colors.
September 28th, 2023
