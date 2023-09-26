Previous
Next
OYAT 26 by olivetreeann
Photo 4651

OYAT 26

One Year Ago Today I took a shot of the examining room in the doctor's office while I waited for him. This year I threw that shot into the photo processing blender and this is what came out!
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1274% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Looks like a much more fun place to sit. Love the colors.
September 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise