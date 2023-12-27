Previous
Catching Up 19 Shopping

Stroudsburg at Christmas time- taken a few years ago.

I am plowing through pictures for the main album so that it will finish fairly close to the end of the year. No need for you to comment on any or all of these "catch-up" shots.
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Peter Dulis
I like it
December 28th, 2023  
Diana
Wonderful capture and processing, such a gorgeous mix of colours.
December 28th, 2023  
amyK
I love this; wonderful edit on this scene
December 28th, 2023  
Babs
Love the colours
December 28th, 2023  
Suzanne
It has a very Van Gogh look!
December 28th, 2023  
