Catching Up 26 Family by olivetreeann
Photo 4742

Catching Up 26 Family

From 2019- the last time I saw all 6 of my grandchildren together. The baby is 4 years old now! That's my younger son Christopher in the middle of them.

Almost done catching up with my first album in December. You know the drill...comment on one, some or none- it's up to you.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Suzanne ace
Great catch up photo not just for 365. Happy New Year
December 30th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@ankers70 Thank you Suzanne!
December 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
