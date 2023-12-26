Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4742
Catching Up 26 Family
From 2019- the last time I saw all 6 of my grandchildren together. The baby is 4 years old now! That's my younger son Christopher in the middle of them.
Almost done catching up with my first album in December. You know the drill...comment on one, some or none- it's up to you.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9565
photos
197
followers
203
following
1299% complete
View this month »
4735
4736
4737
4738
4739
4740
4741
4742
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
28th December 2019 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
children
,
dec23words
Suzanne
ace
Great catch up photo not just for 365. Happy New Year
December 30th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@ankers70
Thank you Suzanne!
December 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close