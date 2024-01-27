Sign up
Previous
Photo 4774
Chinks in My Armor
I don't know why that phrase came to me when it was time to name this- but that's what did! For today's word: cracked.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9656
photos
198
followers
206
following
1307% complete


Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
27th January 2024 12:27pm

View Info

View All

Public

View
Tags
ceramic
,
bowl
,
crack
,
jan24words
katy
ace
Definitely a cracked piece of crockery and an interesting title
January 28th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Wow, that’s a real close up of the moon, Ann!
Oops, I was expecting a moon shot 😊
January 28th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Definitely fits the word. I love the colors.
January 28th, 2024
Oops, I was expecting a moon shot 😊