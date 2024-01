Hairy or Harried

Finding a shot for the first listing of the word "hairy" was hard enough. But a second one?! I thought of taking a close-up of my hair brush but who wants to see that? LOL! I was actually working on a water shot for this week's 52 week challenge when on a whim I tried solarizing the water of the Bushkill Creek. One thing led to another (as it usually does with Annfoolery) and in the end I thought this abstract was hairy enough (or hair-like enough!) for the word of the day.