Photo 4775
Warm and Woolly
A favorite sweater. The picture is not going to win any awards, but the sweater sure is cozy!
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
7
3
1
365
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
28th January 2024 4:23pm
black and white
sweater
jan24words
Kathy
ace
The photo is wonderful. It shows warmth, coziness and even love.
January 29th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A lovely cosy shot
January 29th, 2024
katy
ace
I like it ! A great composition and it tells the story of coziness
January 29th, 2024
