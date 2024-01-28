Previous
Warm and Woolly by olivetreeann
Warm and Woolly

A favorite sweater. The picture is not going to win any awards, but the sweater sure is cozy!
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Kathy ace
The photo is wonderful. It shows warmth, coziness and even love.
January 29th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lovely cosy shot
January 29th, 2024  
katy ace
I like it ! A great composition and it tells the story of coziness
January 29th, 2024  
