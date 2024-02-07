Sign up
Photo 4785
FOR 2024-7
The barn appears to be rising above the brush in this shot, but in reality it's not even near it. It's all in the pov!
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
4th February 2024 11:47am
Tags
barn
for2024
KoalaGardens🐨
well done on the pov!
February 8th, 2024
Diana
Beautiful capture and wonderful pov.
February 8th, 2024
