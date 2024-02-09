Previous
FOR 2024-9 by olivetreeann
Photo 4787

FOR 2024-9

I loved all the contrasting textures by the back door of this old, abandoned farmhouse.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1311% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise