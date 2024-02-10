Previous
FOR 2024-10 by olivetreeann
Photo 4788

FOR 2024-10

I just couldn't let a week of architecture go by without including one of the beautiful lighthouses that I saw in Maine this Spring.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1311% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
So glad you included this Ann It is a very unique form of architecture and a wonderful composition too
February 11th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Nice textures and lines.
February 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise