Photo 4788
FOR 2024-10
I just couldn't let a week of architecture go by without including one of the beautiful lighthouses that I saw in Maine this Spring.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
lighthouse
maine
pemaquid
for2024
katy
ace
So glad you included this Ann It is a very unique form of architecture and a wonderful composition too
February 11th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Nice textures and lines.
February 11th, 2024
