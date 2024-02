FOR 2024-19

I took this shot yesterday with this week's focus in mind. Negative space does not always have to be a large part of the picture. It can be spread out in between your subject as well. And that's where it is in this collection of bars and a basket that became an extra shelving unit in our bathroom once assembled. The negative space in this shot helps to accentuate the lines, and also allows your eye to follow a zig-zag motion through the picture plane.