Previous
Photo 4809
A Walk Among the Purplewoods
A month of annfoolery, daily words and rainbow colors...
Do you consider trees to be patterned? These did for me.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9737
photos
195
followers
202
following
1317% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
29th February 2024 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
annfoolery
,
rainbow2024
,
march24words
,
not the redwoods the purplewoods
Babs
ace
I love this one. fav.
March 2nd, 2024
