Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4956
Straight Out of the Evergreen
Checkin' off the 365 To-Do list-
Word of the Day- Evergreen. and
SOOC for the 52 Week challenge.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10074
photos
194
followers
204
following
1357% complete
View this month »
4949
4950
4951
4952
4953
4954
4955
4956
Latest from all albums
4862
4953
4863
4954
4864
4955
4956
4865
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
26th July 2024 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
evergreen
,
sooc
,
pine tree
,
july24words
,
52wc-2024-w30
Barb
ace
Nice, Ann!
July 27th, 2024
Kate
ace
Nice evergreen
July 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close