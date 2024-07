Green to Brown

A friend and I went on a short hike today along the Hackers Trail which is in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area park. It was a great day for a walk with uncharacteristically cool temperatures! I took this shot of the inside of an old pumping station with today's word choices in mind. Green or brown- well, here's both!



