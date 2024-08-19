Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 4979
Blocked Out Abstract
Self-explanatory (o:
Please excuse the massive catch-up up load and only comment on what you want to.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10121
photos
192
followers
201
following
1364% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
18th August 2024 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
august24words
,
abstractaug2024
KWind
ace
A lovely colourful abstract.
August 20th, 2024
