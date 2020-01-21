Sign up
Photo 3216
A Beautiful Moment
Filler! This didn't really turn out the way I wanted it too but I decided to post it anyway. The writing is too obvious and there's really nothing special about the picture underneath. Back to the drawing board for better components!
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon PowerShot A560
Taken
15th August 2012 4:25pm
Tags
trite!
