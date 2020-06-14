Previous
Frozen in Time by olivetreeann
Frozen in Time

Our photo club had a "virtual" shoot out yesterday. It's a way for us to take photos together while we're apart. We pick a subject and anyone can participate at any time during the day. I collect all the photos and then show them at our monthly meeting and in the newsletter. Yesterday's topic was flowers. I had saved some of the roses from the bouquet my son sent me for Mother's Day and froze one in the freezer after seeing Peter Dulis' frozen flowers. Mine didn't come out exactly like his because I didn't have a deep enough container but I liked the outcome just the same.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Pyrrhula
Beautiful focus and editing.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@pyrrhula Thank you so much Ferry!
