Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3400
Buckets and Basins
Another dip into the archives today- from 2017 and a visit to Quiet Valley Historical Farm.
The grandchildren are almost here!
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7044
photos
230
followers
219
following
931% complete
View this month »
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
Latest from all albums
3397
3488
3489
3398
3490
3399
3400
3491
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
22nd April 2017 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
farm
,
bucket
,
rustic
Diana
ace
Great shot of rural life, love the edit.
July 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close