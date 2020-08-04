Sign up
Photo 3412
Hold On to the Light
I've been meaning to post this one for a while. It's my response to Isaac's request to make him a magician.
What a day! Thanks to Isaias we lost power twice and the second time was for a couple hours. It came back on just in time for a Zoom meeting. Thank goodness for archive shots!
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
boy
,
magician
,
composite
Milanie
ace
Isaac must love this shot! You were quite clever.
August 5th, 2020
Diane Owens
ace
Love this!
August 5th, 2020
