Photo 3418
A Basketball by the Shed
It's hot. It's humid. The phojo is awol. So you get this from 3 weeks ago when it was also hot and humid! Rolling Hills Farm.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Milanie
ace
You composed it nicely - I'm sharing the feeling with you!
August 11th, 2020
