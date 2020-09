Artist Challenge- Andres

Andres is an interesting photographer and most of her work I am not able to replicate but I found a few I thought I'd give a go at. This is the covid version of her "garbage on a car seat" shot (not the official title but that's what I'd call it!). Since I can't splatter eggs and milk all over my car you get the discarded bag and almost finished beverage of a "garbage" breakfast I treated myself to today! LOL