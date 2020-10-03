Previous
Autumn Comes to the Poconos by olivetreeann
Autumn Comes to the Poconos

A friend brought me to and from physical therapy yesterday and afterwards we went for a brief photo drive on the way home. This was one of our stops. The trees are just starting to turn.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
How beautiful! It will be good to watch the progression through your camera!
October 4th, 2020  
