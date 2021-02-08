Sign up
Photo 3600
An American Legend 2
Glass etching on a jukebox at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum.
I'm under the weather tonight- first cold in 2 years! Stuffy and sniffly but no fever or other causes concern. I'll be back tomorrow!
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
SwChappell
ace
Pretty cool find. Hope you are feeling better soon!
February 9th, 2021
