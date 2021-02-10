Sign up
Photo 3602
A Treat After Lunch
I went out for lunch at a Thai restaurant with my friend Karen today. We split dessert- fried bananas with vanilla ice cream- yum!
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7455
photos
228
followers
223
following
4
1
Themes and Competitions
moto g(6)
10th February 2021 1:46pm
dessert
Harry J Benson
ace
great dessert
February 11th, 2021
