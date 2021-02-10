Previous
Next
A Treat After Lunch by olivetreeann
Photo 3602

A Treat After Lunch

I went out for lunch at a Thai restaurant with my friend Karen today. We split dessert- fried bananas with vanilla ice cream- yum!
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
986% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
great dessert
February 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise