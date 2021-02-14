Previous
Happy to Be Stuck On You by olivetreeann
Happy to Be Stuck On You

I had gone over to Resica Falls to take pictures of the frozen falls and noticed this poor balloon that somehow managed to get stuck in the icy water below the falls.

This is not a selective coloring shot- it's sooc!
14th February 2021

Ann H. LeFevre

