Photo 3630
How to Turn Your Examining Room into a Work of Art 2
Leave a photographer waiting in an exam room long enough and eventually she'll start taking pictures- even if it's just with her cell phone!
Katy
@grammyn
thought yesterday's play was an abstract but I thought the chair was too identifiable. This however, is definitely an abstract! Just for you Katy!
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
0
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
9th March 2021 1:34pm
Tags
abstract-51
