Photo 3632
How to Turn Your Examing Room into a Mystery
Leave a photographer in an examining room long enough and she'll eventually pull out a camera and take pictures- even if it's just her cell phone!
Playing around with a shot of the blinds on the window and it turned into this.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Tags
black and white
boy
mystery
Kathy
The mystery man.
March 13th, 2021
The Dog Lady
Great
March 13th, 2021
katy
FAV This would make a good illustration for a book Ann
March 13th, 2021
Lesley
Awesome!
March 13th, 2021
CAT Carter19
Nice
March 13th, 2021
Milanie
Quite clever - title the book "Scenes from the Exam Room - Are you Sure You Want to Go In?"
March 13th, 2021
