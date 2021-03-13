Previous
How to Turn Your Examing Room into a Mystery by olivetreeann
Photo 3632

How to Turn Your Examing Room into a Mystery

Leave a photographer in an examining room long enough and she'll eventually pull out a camera and take pictures- even if it's just her cell phone!

Playing around with a shot of the blinds on the window and it turned into this.
Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Kathy
The mystery man.
March 13th, 2021  
The Dog Lady
Great
March 13th, 2021  
katy
FAV This would make a good illustration for a book Ann
March 13th, 2021  
Lesley
Awesome!
March 13th, 2021  
CAT Carter19
Nice
March 13th, 2021  
Milanie
Quite clever - title the book "Scenes from the Exam Room - Are you Sure You Want to Go In?"
March 13th, 2021  
