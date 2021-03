A Restful Night

I was resting very comfortably after my surgery and dozing on and off. At some point during the night I woke up and saw the light gently falling into my room from the hallway and (maybe it was the drugs!) and thought it was really pretty. I took out my cell phone and snapped a picture. Looks like there'll be another room series happening soon! Of course this one has been subjected to a little annfoolery.