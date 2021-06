It Just Doesn't Seem Right

I don't know... I know many of you are cat lovers. I can't really say that I am but this was really strange! One lady was walking a little tiny dog and the other a cat- yes, a cat on a leash at the beach. It just doesn't seem right to me- walking a cat on a leash. Just after I snapped this shot, another woman passed Jeff and I, looked at us and said humorously, "Cats should not be on a leash at the beach!" Sorry, cat lovers, I agree!