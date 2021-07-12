Sign up
Photo 3754
Floral 2
I took this close up of a rose outside a restaurant in Cape May. There's something about rose petals that really draw me in- they're so soft and creamy.
We are having a lot of fun with Lucy, but I am falling behind with my commenting. Thanks for understanding my absence for a few days.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
annsjuly2021
