Previous
Next
Floral 2 by olivetreeann
Photo 3754

Floral 2

I took this close up of a rose outside a restaurant in Cape May. There's something about rose petals that really draw me in- they're so soft and creamy.

We are having a lot of fun with Lucy, but I am falling behind with my commenting. Thanks for understanding my absence for a few days.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1028% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise