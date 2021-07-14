Sign up
Photo 3756
On the Shelf 2
Decisions, decisions!
A visit to the nail salon proved to be helpful for my self initiated challenge today. There was a lot of nail polish on these shelves!
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Tags
nail polish
,
annsjuly2021
