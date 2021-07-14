Previous
On the Shelf 2 by olivetreeann
On the Shelf 2

Decisions, decisions!

A visit to the nail salon proved to be helpful for my self initiated challenge today. There was a lot of nail polish on these shelves!
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

