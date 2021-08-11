Sign up
Photo 3784
Because Every Bathroom Needs One
The answer to the question "Why is there a pay phone in this bathroom?"
Taken at the Gamut Art Gallery, July 3rd. And doesn't everyone keep their brollies in the loo too?
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7832
photos
225
followers
222
following
1036% complete
View this month »
Tags
there are some things in life that i can't explain and this is one of them
