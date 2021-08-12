Previous
Next
Because Every Bathroom Needs One 2 by olivetreeann
Photo 3785

Because Every Bathroom Needs One 2

Art appreciation for people on the go.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1036% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
LOL! Love your tag! I’m right there with you. This seems to me like trying to make a silk purse out of a sow‘s ear! On the other hand it’s a fascinating photo and it’s going to be another FAV for me
August 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise