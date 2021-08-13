Sign up
Photo 3786
The Lego Photo Club Weather Forecaster
We've seen a few creative weather "forecasters" on 365 lately, so today the Lego Photo Club and I came up with our own. It took way too long to put together, but it was fun.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
weather
,
lego
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
pure silliness"
Sharon Lee
ace
Lots of fun here, very nicely done.
August 13th, 2021
RonM
ace
SUPER CLEVER!! Great concept idea.
August 13th, 2021
