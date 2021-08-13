Previous
Next
The Lego Photo Club Weather Forecaster by olivetreeann
Photo 3786

The Lego Photo Club Weather Forecaster

We've seen a few creative weather "forecasters" on 365 lately, so today the Lego Photo Club and I came up with our own. It took way too long to put together, but it was fun.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1037% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
Lots of fun here, very nicely done.
August 13th, 2021  
RonM ace
SUPER CLEVER!! Great concept idea.
August 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise