Pick a Peck of Back Packs by olivetreeann
We had a really fun day helping our church give out back packs stuffed with back to school goodies. It was interesting to see how different students picked their back pack. Some just walked right up and took one without any hesitation but others examined all the different colors, the styles, and the contents before making their final selection. Decisions, decisions! We had 198 back packs to give out. At the end of the distribution time we had given away 190! The rest will be given out at church tomorrow- first come first serve.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Nicole Campbell ace
That is a nice thing to do and much appreciated I’m sure.
August 22nd, 2021  
katy ace
What a wonderful project. I like your choice of composition for this photo to show the student and the backpacks!
August 22nd, 2021  
