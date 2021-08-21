Pick a Peck of Back Packs

We had a really fun day helping our church give out back packs stuffed with back to school goodies. It was interesting to see how different students picked their back pack. Some just walked right up and took one without any hesitation but others examined all the different colors, the styles, and the contents before making their final selection. Decisions, decisions! We had 198 back packs to give out. At the end of the distribution time we had given away 190! The rest will be given out at church tomorrow- first come first serve.